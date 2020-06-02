Amgen Drops Alexion Blood Drug IPRs, Gets 2025 License

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Amgen has agreed to drop three challenges to patents covering Alexion's blockbuster blood disorder treatment Soliris in exchange for a license that would let it make and sell a biosimilar version two years before the patents expire. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed the deal in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday, and then joined Amgen Inc. in asking the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to terminate the inter partes reviews. The board officially did so Monday. "Upon consideration of the facts before us, we determine that it is appropriate to terminate the above proceedings and enter judgment, without rendering a...

