Validity Finance Hires Arbitral Atty To Head New Israel Office

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Litigation funder Validity Finance has opened its first international office in Tel Aviv, making it the first U.S-based litigation finance firm to set up shop in Israel, the company has announced. To lead operations at the new outpost, Validity has brought on international disputes lawyer Eli Shulman, who has represented Israeli clients in business litigation and international arbitration as co-founder of his own practice, Schulman & Charish LLP, the company said in a press release Tuesday. Schulman will be the firm's point person for cases that emerge from Israel, as it expects to invest in cases on behalf of Israeli companies...

