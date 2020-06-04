DLA Piper Scoops Up Benefits Atty From Miller & Chevalier

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper's roster of employment attorneys grew this week with the hire of an experienced benefits attorney from Miller & Chevalier Chtd. to serve as of counsel in the firm's Washington, D.C., office. DLA Piper announced Erin Sweeney's hire on Tuesday. Sweeney has been a benefits attorney for more than three decades, starting her career at Arent Fox LLP and spending years at Paul Hastings LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP, Dickstein Shapiro LLP and the U.S. Department of Labor. While working for the federal government, Sweeney helped draft the Pension Protection Act of 2006, which created new funding minimums for pension plans,...

