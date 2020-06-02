What Happens To IPO Costs When A Co. Later Goes Private?

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A corporation may not deduct previously capitalized costs that facilitated an initial public offering even when it later ceases to be a publicly traded company, according to an Internal Revenue Service Office of Chief Counsel internal memorandum that was recently made public. The memorandum is potentially relevant to any corporation that either has undergone, or may in the future undergo, an IPO. In the memorandum's example,[1] the corporation was a private company in year one. In year two, it engaged in an IPO to become a publicly traded company, incurring legal, accounting, investment banking, underwriting, printing, and regulatory and filing fees...

