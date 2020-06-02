PPE Maker Fired Me For Taking COVID-19 Leave, Worker Says

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A former embroiderer for Barrier Technologies LLC sued the radiation protection company Tuesday, claiming she was wrongly fired while self-isolating after developing viral symptoms and denied paid sick leave she was entitled to under the coronavirus-related Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act. In her complaint filed in Florida federal court, Tracey Graham accused Barrier Technologies of violating the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which includes the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act and was passed by Congress in March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act requires certain employers to give workers up to two weeks of paid...

