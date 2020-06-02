DOL 2nd-In-Command Tells Judges To Handle Cases Quicker

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor must be more "watchful" about making sure administrative cases don't stagnate for years before getting resolved, Deputy Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella told the agency's top administrative judge in a memo outlining a new process for keeping tabs on the DOL docket. In a memo to Chief Judge Stephen Henley made public Tuesday, the DOL's second-in-command said that more attention needs to be paid within the agency to speeding up the processing of administrative cases, and he laid out a system requiring Office of Administrative Law Judges to monitor how long it takes for cases to...

