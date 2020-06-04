Financier Sues Aircraft Leasing Co. Owners For £18M Loan

Law360, London (June 4, 2020, 6:55 PM BST) -- European business financier Proventus Capital Partners is suing the husband and wife business owners of an aircraft leasing company for £18 million ($23 million) after they allegedly defaulted on loan agreements. Proventus, which is acting through one of its funds specifically targeting businesses in need of expansion and restructuring, said that Raymond Eyre and Diana Denholm-Young are on the hook for the cash after they agreed to act a guarantees for a loan to their company Montrose Global Aircraft Leasing Ltd., according to a claim form filed at the High Court that was recently made public. According to the suit, Proventus...

