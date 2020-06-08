Santander Must Supply More Docs In Axa, Genworth PPI Fight

Law360, London (June 8, 2020, 6:14 PM BST) -- A London judge has told Spanish bank Santander to dig up further records of customer complaints about improperly sold payment protection insurance involving AXA ahead of a trial set to calculate how much the insurer is owed by a U.S. rival. Judge David Foxton told Santander to "conduct a reasonable search" and turn over records of customer complaints about PPI, and the outcomes of those referrals, on behalf of AXA France IARD and AXA France Vie following a decision by the Financial Ombudsman Service, according to an order filed at the High Court on June 1. AXA acquired the two subsidiaries...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS