Pryor Cashman Suspends Atty Charged In Molotov Attack

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Pryor Cashman LLP on Tuesday said it has suspended an associate who's charged in connection with a Molotov cocktail attack on a New York City Police Department vehicle amid the recent wave of protests, while New York federal prosecutors asked the Second Circuit to stay a court's order granting him bail. Prosecutors say shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, public interest attorney Urooj Rahman, 31, threw a Molotov cocktail into a vacant NYPD vehicle before fleeing in a tan minivan with Pryor Cashman associate Colinford Mattis, 32, behind the wheel. The two attorneys were apprehended by police shortly after the...

