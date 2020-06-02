5th Circ. Says Texas Hospital Immune From Nurse's ADA Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed the dismissal of a suit alleging a University of Texas network hospital fired a nurse because of her disability, saying the hospital is immune as a state entity in part because its private and public funding can't be parsed. A three-judge panel said five of six factors for deciding whether a public entity is immune to suit under the 11th Amendment weigh in UT Southwestern Medical Center's favor, including the key factor: whether the state provides its funding. It rejected Gwendolyn Daniel's argument that the state won't be on the hook for any judgment because...

