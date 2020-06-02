NJ Plant Agrees To Pay $225K Over Mercury Pollution

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A central New Jersey wastewater treatment plant has agreed to pay over $225,000 and upgrade its facilities after its sewage sludge incinerators spewed mercury into the air, according to a proposed consent decree filed in New Jersey federal court Tuesday. The Somerset Raritan Valley Sewage Authority, which operates the Bridgewater plant, was accused by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and New Jersey Division of Law beginning in 2016 of improperly running the incineration in violation of the Clean Air Act and state permitting requirements. During that time, the plant released dangerous pollutants, including mercury, into...

