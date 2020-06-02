Lender Will Pay CFPB $2M To End Truth In Lending Claims

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday announced a payday lender will pay $2 million to settle claims it duped thousands of borrowers in the state of Mississippi with misleading disclosures about the charges for its auto title loans. In an administrative consent order, the CFPB alleged that the company, Main Street Personal Finance Inc, and its two subsidiaries, Approved Cash Advance and Quik Lend Inc., lent to more than 4,000 consumers by offering finance charge disclosures that inaccurately laid out borrowing costs. The federal regulator claims the discrepancies resulted in overpayments totaling $3,540,517.10. For nearly two years "from October 2016...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS