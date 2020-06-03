Trade Groups Escape Suit Over Child Killed By Ikea Dresser

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has tossed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by a Florida woman whose 2-year-old son died after being pinned under a tipped Ikea dresser, rejecting her arguments that the nonprofits that lay out furniture design safety standards should be held liable. In a 12-page order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond found that neither American Home Furnishings Alliance Inc. nor the American Society for Testing and Materials caused the tragic death of Meghan DeLong's son Conner. "Because neither defendant owed plaintiff a duty of care under the standards urged, her negligence claim fails," the order said....

