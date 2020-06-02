PNC Accused Of Hassling Breastfeeding Worker Over Breaks

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- An employee at a Pittsburgh-area PNC Bank branch said her company failed to accommodate her need to pump breast milk when she returned from maternity leave in 2018, according to a complaint filed Tuesday in Pennsylvania federal court. Jenna Turner, a branch sales and service associate at PNC's Greensburg Eastgate branch, said she was only given a bathroom to express her milk in, faced complaints about her scheduled breaks and was unable to take them on time, leading her to develop inflammation and infections that put her in the hospital. "Her breaks were not being properly accommodated, because many of her...

