Ariz. Pot Dispensary Chain Hit With TCPA Suit Over Auto Texts

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A chain of Arizona medical marijuana dispensaries has been spamming users with unwanted marketing texts, according to a proposed class action filed in federal court Tuesday, the latest in a spate of suits alleging a cannabis company has violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Pima County, Arizona, resident Sharyl Duboise, representing the proposed class, alleges Infinite Bloom, which does business as Bloom Dispensaries, has been sending unsolicited texts touting deals on cannabis cartridges, pre-rolled joints and concentrates beginning last August. The complaint alleges Infinite Bloom violated the TCPA by sending Duboise text messages without obtaining her express written permission, as required by...

