Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cannabis Lobbies Urge 9th Circ. To Dump Pot Biz Tax Law

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT) -- The National Cannabis Industry Association and other groups are urging the Ninth Circuit to strike down the clause in the U.S. tax code that bars marijuana businesses from taking deductions, joining a California dispensary's appeal in its tax case to argue the clause is unconstitutional.

The NCIA, which claims nearly 2,000 members across the country's legal marijuana industry, filed an amicus brief Tuesday in Harborside Health Center's appeal of a U.S. Tax Court ruling that upheld the clause, 280E, and ordered the company to pay more than $11 million in back taxes.

In the brief, the association argued that denying state-legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!