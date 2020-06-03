Cannabis Lobbies Urge 9th Circ. To Dump Pot Biz Tax Law

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT) -- The National Cannabis Industry Association and other groups are urging the Ninth Circuit to strike down the clause in the U.S. tax code that bars marijuana businesses from taking deductions, joining a California dispensary's appeal in its tax case to argue the clause is unconstitutional. The NCIA, which claims nearly 2,000 members across the country's legal marijuana industry, filed an amicus brief Tuesday in Harborside Health Center's appeal of a U.S. Tax Court ruling that upheld the clause, 280E, and ordered the company to pay more than $11 million in back taxes. In the brief, the association argued that denying state-legal...

