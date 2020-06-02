Huawei Argues PTAB Erred By Finding Mobile Patent Obvious

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Counsel for Huawei told the Federal Circuit in a hearing Tuesday that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board wrongly invalidated claims to its Huawei mobile communications patent, asserting that engineers' skepticism over the invention shows it wasn't obvious. Opening his argument to the panel during a 30-minute telephone hearing, Huawei attorney Nathaniel C. Love of Sidley Austin LLP said the board discounted key evidence of nonobviousness. When engineers considered the two prior art printed publications that were written as part of the 4G standards development process, they failed to see the problem that inventor Chengdong He identified in the prior art...

