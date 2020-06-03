Goodwin-Led Pliant Therapeutics Shares Pop After $144M IPO

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Pliant Therapeutics' shares got off to a soaring start Wednesday after the biopharmaceutical company raised $144 million in an initial public offering steered by Goodwin Procter and Morrison & Foerster that priced at the top of its expected range. California-based Pliant Therapeutics Inc.'s shares opened at $25 apiece on Wednesday after pricing at $16 apiece in its IPO — the top of the company's expected price range of $14 to $16. Pliant raised $144 million in the offering by selling 9 million shares. The company on Tuesday announced the 9 million offering size after originally planning to issue 6 million shares. The company could...

