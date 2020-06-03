Carillion Can't Get Docs Early While Prepping KPMG Suit

Law360, London (June 3, 2020, 5:10 PM BST) -- Collapsed British construction giant Carillion PLC lost its bid on Wednesday to get early access to working papers to help it finalize its claim against KPMG over misstatements in its financial accounts. Judge Richard Jacobs dismissed Carillion's application for documents from KPMG related to its accounting of the company's contract revenue between 2014 and 2016, after concluding the bid "goes beyond" the normal request for key documents before a claim is filed. The judge said the requested disclosure exercise would be substantial and expensive and should be carried out at a later stage in the proceedings. "Carillion should simply get on...

