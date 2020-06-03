EU Insurers Warn Against Rushing Class Actions Law

Law360, London (June 3, 2020, 4:08 PM BST) -- Insurers and other business groups have warned that European officials are rushing negotiations over class actions in the region, risking the possibility of introducing "defective" legislation. Trade body Insurance Europe said Tuesday it had signed a joint statement with 18 other European business groups listing concerns with the proposed consumer protection legislation, named the Collective Redress Directive. The directive would enable designated entities to conduct representative action on behalf of consumers across the bloc. Crucially though, the directive would give each member state considerable say over how to introduce the scheme. The joint statement said it was "laudable" that the European Parliament...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS