Tax Co. Seeks Quick Exit From Denmark's $2B Fraud Suit

Law360, London (June 3, 2020, 6:21 PM BST) -- A U.K. tax management firm urged a London court on Wednesday to dismiss Denmark's claim it aided an alleged $2 billion tax fraud against the Danish government by negligently submitting fraudulent tax refund claims on behalf of clients. Goal Taxback Ltd., a tax reclamation company, argued at the High Court hearing that Denmark's tax department, known as SKAT, has no real prospect of success in its suit alleging the company breached its duty to ensure that tax claims stemming from an alleged dividend stripping scheme were legally valid. The company simply acted as an "outsourcing service" when submitting approximately 1,500 so-called witholding...

