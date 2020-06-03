ESMA Warns Cos. Not To Over-Rely On Cloud Services

Law360, London (June 3, 2020, 6:10 PM BST) -- Europe's securities watchdog told financial institutions Wednesday to be wary of becoming too dependent on cloud computing services for their core services as it warned of the risks of becoming over-reliant on a handful of major companies. The European Securities and Markets Authority is proposing a set of guidelines for market players — including investment firms, trading venues and regulators — across the bloc to monitor the risks such as data and systems security that could arise from hosting services with cloud providers. Cloud-based providers give companies, including insurers, access to a network of remote servers that are hosted on the internet....

