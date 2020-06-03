MassMutual Ventures' Global Assets Hit $450M With New Fund

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm MassMutual Ventures said Wednesday that it has launched a third Boston-based $100 million fund that it will manage on behalf of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., bringing the firm's global assets to $450 million. Boston-based MassMutual Ventures Holding — or MMV — said the fund will allow the firm to manage a total of $300 million on behalf of the Fortune 500 life insurance company to invest in 15 to 20 North American, European and Israeli companies in the technology and digital health spaces. MMV also said the new fund will bring MMV's global assets to $450 million...

