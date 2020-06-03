Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Perdue Accused Of Violating Waste Limits At Slaughterhouse

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Washington environmental group has asked a federal judge to stop Perdue Foods LLC from discharging wastewater in alleged violation of state and federal pretreatment regulations, saying the agricultural giant is continually damaging fragile waterways in the state.

The Waste Action Project claims a Perdue poultry slaughterhouse in Mount Vernon, north of Seattle, is violating state permits and the federal Clean Water Act with excessive pollution. In its Tuesday complaint, Waste Action asks that the company pay more than $55,000 per day for each violation. The plant is operated by Perdue subsidiary Draper Valley Holdings LLC.

The group says the alleged...

