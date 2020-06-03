Electric Co. Cleared To Pursue $35M Award From Guatemala

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has granted a bid by the Guatemalan unit of power company Teco Energy to enforce the payment of a $35 million arbitration award after the judge found that Guatemala has had more than enough time to arrange payment. Last month, Teco Guatemala renewed its request from January for an order asking the court to find that a "reasonable period of time" had elapsed since Nov. 4, when U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss entered final judgment ordering the country to pay the award stemming from a dispute over electricity rates. Judge Moss also ordered that Teco Guatemala...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS