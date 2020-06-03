Apple Gets 'Red Squiggly' Line Patent Suit Trimmed

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Tuesday granted Apple's bid for partial dismissal of a suit alleging that a "red squiggly" line spell-check feature in its products infringes a former business partner's two patents, ruling that it's Apple's users, not Apple, who control the products in question. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers agreed with Apple Inc.'s argument that the company's products don't directly infringe the patents in question, because users control whether or not to correct misspelled words and the software's spell-check function is not automatic. "Software represents instructions for executing a process — not the process itself," the judge said. Thus,...

