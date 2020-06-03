Car Parts Giant APC Latest Virus Victim To Stall In Ch. 11

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 11:03 AM EDT) -- Automotive parts maker APC Automotive Technologies filed for Chapter 11 protection Wednesday in Delaware, saying the COVID-19 outbreak worsened an already strained cash situation for the company. In initial court filings, APC said it had been exploring strategic alternatives since late 2019, but the reduction in travel and business restrictions imposed by local governments deflated its revenue further and forced it into bankruptcy. "When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the debtors' constrained liquidity reached crisis mode and the significant drop in revenue from businesses closing and people staying home made it clear that the debtors' capital structure was unsustainable," Chief Financial Officer...

