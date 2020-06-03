Indian Court Rejects 9/11 Defense In Copper Award Fight

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- India's highest court has enforced a more than $500,000 arbitral award issued in a decades-old dispute stemming from a copper sales deal, rejecting arguments that an Indian state-owned company hadn't been able to properly present its case because of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. A three-judge bench for the Supreme Court of India concluded on Tuesday that the arbitrator had not improperly refused to admit certain documents that had been due on Sept. 12, 2001, but which counsel for Hindustan Copper Ltd. were only able to submit a day later. In fact, the arbitrator, Jeremy Cooke QC, did take into account...

