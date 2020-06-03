Wealth Manager Gets OK To Fight Suit's Scope Before Talks

Law360, London (June 3, 2020, 7:41 PM BST) -- A London judge on Wednesday delayed settlement talks between former professional soccer players and a British wealth manager accused of giving them bad advice on tax schemes, saying the lawsuit may need to be pared before negotiations. High Court Master Julia Clark granted St. James's Place Wealth Management's application to hold a hearing on whether to strike out parts of the lawsuit over advice a former partner gave in connection with disallowed film-scheme investments. Mediation talks between the claimants and St. James's Place were scheduled for July but likely won't be held now until October. Trimming the scope of the £15 million ($18.7...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS