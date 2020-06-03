Steelworker Seeks Overtime From Ark. Plant

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas steelworker is suing a steel mill services company for failing to pay him and other employees proper overtime, claiming it shorted them and even shaved hours off of punch cards. TMS International LLC doesn't consider nondiscretionary bonuses paid to workers in its Arkansas plant when it calculates their base hourly wages for overtime pay, pit operator Philip Hattabaugh said in a complaint in Pennsylvania federal court Monday. Hattabaugh claims that violates the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and Arkansas Minimum Wage Act because workers end up being underpaid. Hattabaugh says the company shortened overtime pay during a three-year period....

