Justices Won't Touch Ford Van Tariff Hike Case

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 2:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed the Ford Motor Co.'s request to undo the government's tenfold duty increase on its Transit Connect vans, leaving in place a decision that stoked fear in the business community over tariff classification. Ford's case centered on the tariff classification for its Transit Connect vans, which are produced in Turkey. The company outfitted its vans with a second row of seating and additional safety features to be imported as passenger vehicles at a tariff rate of 2.5%. But the vans were modified after entry to be used as cargo vehicles, which carries a tariff rate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS