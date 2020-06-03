Carlyle Group Accused Of Forcing Authentix 'Fire Sale'

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Shareholders of trade security firm Authentix Inc. have accused private equity firm The Carlyle Group of forcing a "fire sale" of the company in 2017 at about one-third its value with the sole purpose of paying back investors, in what the shareholders say is a breach of fiduciary duty. A group of 10 shareholders, led by Manti Holdings LLC, claimed in a Tuesday petition in Dallas County District Court that The Carlyle Group LP, its affiliates and three men appointed to Authentix's board of directors, worked together to sell Authentix by September 2017 for up to $105 million, with $77.5 million guaranteed....

