Full Fed. Circ. Skips Patent Row Over Federal Reserve Banks

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit said Wednesday that it wouldn't reconsider a panel's decision allowing Federal Reserve banks to challenge patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Neither the original panel nor the full court was persuaded by Bozeman Financial LLC's argument that the panel created an "arbitrary, formalistic and misguided" test when it cleared the banks to file America Invents Act challenges in April. As is standard, Wednesday's order did not expand on the decision to reject Bozeman's rehearing petition. The case turned on how to interpret the U.S. Supreme Court's Return Mail decision of June 2019, which held that government entities aren't...

