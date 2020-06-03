Investor Seeks To Delay AeroCentury's Board Meeting

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- An investor in regional airline financial services business AeroCentury Corp. filed a Delaware Chancery Court suit seeking to delay its annual board meeting, asserting that notice was sent too late for "dissident" candidates to mount a campaign as the company's financial woes worsen. Paragon Technologies Inc. asked the Chancery Court late Tuesday to consider its bid for a temporary restraining order on an expedited basis to delay AeroCentury's annual meeting scheduled for June 9. Paragon said AeroCentury filed a proxy statement May 1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission setting a date for the annual stockholder meeting, during which two...

