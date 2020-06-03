Ex-Bumble Bee CEO Fights Feds' 10-Year Sentence Bid

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Former Bumble Bee CEO Chris Lischewski urged a California federal judge Wednesday to reject prosecutors' request for a 10-year prison sentence for his role in fixing the price of tuna, arguing that there was no evidence he led the conspiracy, obstructed justice or caused losses and that he should get no more than 10 months. During a hearing held over Zoom, Lischewski's counsel, Elliot Peters of Keker Van Nest & Peters LLP, argued that the government had not met its burden to show that the defendant's misconduct warrants an enhancement that would turn a 10-month prison sentence to 10 years....

