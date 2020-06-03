NY Regulator Inks Fintech Cooperation Accord With France

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- New York state's top financial services regulator on Wednesday announced a fintech coordination agreement with French authorities to promote regulatory compliance and ensure that fintech innovators have a smooth entry into both markets. The New York Department of Financial Services said it had entered into a memorandum of understanding with France's Autorite de Controle Prudentiel et de Resolution, or ACPR, that aims to bolster fintech innovation, consumer and investor protection and competitiveness in their financial markets. The agreement marks the first fintech cooperation accord between ACPR and a U.S. regulator, according to Banque de France Governor and ACPR Chairman Francois Villeroy...

