Mylan Gets OK To Sell Generic Insomnia Drug During IP Fight

Law360, London (June 3, 2020, 8:54 PM BST) -- A London judge on Wednesday rejected Neurim Pharmaceuticals' bid to delay a generic version of its insomnia medication made by Mylan UK from hitting the market, saying the patent holder could get financial damages if Mylan was infringing its patent. In rejecting Neurim's injunction request, High Court Judge Marcus Smith didn't put much weight on the patent holder's assertions that it is facing a "David against Goliath" battle with a global pharmaceuticals giant. Counsel for Neurim argued that the court should give consideration to the company and its co-claimant, licensee Flynn Pharma Ltd., saying they were much smaller players in the...

