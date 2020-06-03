CBD Co. Strikes Deal In Shareholder Insider Trading Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Shareholders who sued a CBD company for allegedly lying about plans to manufacture a CBD drink and reaping more than $800,000 through insider trading have asked a Maryland federal court to approve a settlement that would impose corporate governance changes on the company. The proposed settlement, detailed in a memorandum filed Tuesday, includes stricter independence requirements for India Globalization Capital Inc.'s board of directors, and the creation of a disclosure committee and a formal whistleblower policy, among other things. The company's top brass named in the consolidated litigation — Ram Mukunda, Claudia Grimaldi, Rohit Goel, Richard Prins and Sudhakar Shenoy —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS