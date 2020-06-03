PTAB Correctly Axed AMD's Graphics Patent, Fed. Circ. Rules

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that struck down an Advanced Micro Devices Inc. unit's computer graphics patent, unpersuaded that the board "advanced its own unpatentability theories for the first time" upon invalidating the patent. In a nonprecedential one-line order, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed the PTAB's decision last April that the disputed claims in AMD subsidiary ATI Technologies' patent were invalid for being obvious over a combination of earlier patents and publications relating to computer graphics processing. ATI argued that the PTAB erred in reading certain claim terms, and that MediaTek Inc. and...

