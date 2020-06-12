Insurer, Yacht Owner Settle Dispute Over Looted Vessel

Law360, London (June 12, 2020, 5:23 PM BST) -- A judge has halted proceedings in London against an insurer after it agreed to a confidential settlement with a yacht owner who claimed she was entitled to a payout when her vessel was looted after it hit a reef near the Philippines. Judge Philip Pelling QC ordered a stay in proceedings against Northernreef Insurance Co. SA in a High Court consent order dated June 2. Linda McKeever had won permission to recover approximately $517,000 in May from the Uruguayan insurer after the company failed to put forward any evidence in defense against her claim for an insurance payout. Judge Pelling QC...

