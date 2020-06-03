8th Circ. Revives Ponzi Suit Against JPMorgan, Other Lenders

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Wednesday partially revived a hedge fund's suit against JPMorgan Chase & Co. and other lenders alleging they aided businessman Thomas Petters' $3.7 billion Ponzi scheme, finding the district court jumped the gun on deciding the suit was filed too late. In a 26-page published opinion, a three-judge panel found that a Minnesota federal judge's December 2017 ruling that Ritchie Capital Management LLC and related entities filed their suit outside a five-year statute of limitations that began at the time Ritchie learned of Petters' fraud was "premature" because the pleadings don't definitively establish Ritchie's claims accrued in Illinois. The suit...

