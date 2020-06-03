AT&T Calls Del. Escheat Probe 'Excessive' In Chancery Court

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- AT&T Inc. urged a Delaware vice chancellor Wednesday to quash or modify a subpoena the company said would require it to hand over tens of millions of records to a state agency seeking unclaimed funds and rebates dating back more than 20 years, terming the demand excessive and unsupported. The company sought the action while defending against a suit filed by the state to enforce records demands as part of a multiyear investigation of company compliance with Delaware escheats law. The hotly debated provision of the state code allows the government to take long-idled funds or other assets of state residents...

