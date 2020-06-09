Foley Hoag Hires Ex-Norton Rose Patent Partner In NY

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Foley Hoag LLP has brought on a former Norton Rose Fulbright partner with more than three decades of experience in patent litigation to its New York office, the firm has announced. Jeffrey I.D. Lewis joined as a partner in Foley Hoag's intellectual property litigation practice on June 1, the firm said in a recent statement. Prior to joining the firm, Lewis was a partner at Norton Rose's New York office, where he worked for almost three years. Lewis told Law360 on Tuesday that Foley Hoag's patent litigation group is "very accomplished in what I do," particularly in the life sciences sector....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS