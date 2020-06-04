Freshfields Partly Escapes Recruiter's Claims Over Cleary Hire

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A legal headhunter can't advance claims that Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP failed to pay fees for being introduced to a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP mergers and acquisitions attorney because the parties never signed a written contract, a Massachusetts federal judge said Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns ruled that the four contract claims brought by Boston Executive Search Associates Inc. "are doomed" by a 1984 state law that requires broker or finder agreements to be in writing and signed. ESA never got Freshfields to sign such an agreement, court papers say — although the law firm would later allegedly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS