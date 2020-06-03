2nd Circ. Turns Away NYC Worker Who Called Job 'Living Hell'

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Manhattan federal Judge Jed S. Rakoff rightly nixed a former New York City employee's claim that she was forced to quit because of harassment by her boss, the Second Circuit ruled Wednesday, declining the worker's invitation to take a deep dive into the legal framework surrounding "constructive discharges." A three-judge panel affirmed Judge Rakoff's decision last year dismissing a claim lodged by onetime New York City small-business department manager Michelle Tulino alleging she was constructively discharged, or forced to resign, because sex harassment by her supervisor made her job a "living hell." In upholding Judge Rakoff's order, the Second Circuit declined...

