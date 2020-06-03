Columbia Says It Didn't Need Permission To Talk To Witness

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Columbia University has told a Virginia federal court it should not be sanctioned after its lawyers communicated with a witness in a malware patent case the school filed against cybersecurity company NortonLifeLock Inc., saying the individual was not represented by the company's attorneys. The witness, Marc Dacier, was not represented by counsel for NortonLifeLock when Columbia's lawyers spoke with him about the case last year, and he does not wish to be represented by any other attorney in the matter, Columbia said in a Monday memo opposing the company's May motion for sanctions. NortonLifeLock failed to establish that an attorney-client relationship...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS