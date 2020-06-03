Manatt Failed Promise To Sue Under Armour, Suit Says

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP was hired to pursue a false advertising and antitrust lawsuit against Under Armour, only to demand more money and ultimately abandon its client, according to a breach of contract and fraudulent inducement lawsuit filed Wednesday in New York federal court. Multiple Energy Technologies LLC says it had to replace Manatt after the firm filed suit against only one of the two targets it was hired to sue, Hologenix LLC, and then tried to claim that the bigger fish, Under Armour Inc., wasn't covered by its engagement agreement, and demanded "additional fees" before it would go after the...

