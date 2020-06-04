DOE Trans Student-Athlete Title IX Letter Appears Doomed

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- In February, three cisgender female runners filed a lawsuit in federal court in Connecticut alleging that Connecticut's policy of allowing transgender female student-athletes to compete in girls' track competitions violates Title IX of the Civil Rights Act. In April, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a statement of interest in that case, siding with the plaintiffs. Cisgender women are those whose birth certificates state that they are female. Transgender women are those whose birth certificates state that they are male, but who have transitioned to being women by various methods, which can include hormonal therapy and surgery. On May 28, the...

