Judges Mull If Philly Tool Sales Establish Venue In Injury Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Members of an en banc Pennsylvania Superior Court panel pressed a Husqvarna Group unit attorney Wednesday over whether sales of the gardening tool company's products in Philadelphia allowed it to face claims in the city stemming from an accident involving one of its riding mowers. While a trial judge had concluded that Husqvarna Professional Products Inc. hadn't conducted a sufficient enough quantity of business in the city to warrant venue in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas, Judge Dan McCaffery of the Superior Court noted during a hearing Wednesday that the company's products were available for sale at any given...

