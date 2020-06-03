DC Judge Weighs Stopping Grizzly Kills Under Grazing Plan

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday asked whether environmentalists' request for an injunction blocking a federal plan allowing the killing of grizzlies in the Yellowstone ecosystem to protect cattle was overbroad and would make little change in the number of grizzlies that die. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta, in a phone hearing with lawyers for the advocacy groups and the U.S. Forest Service, presented pointed questions to both sides but did not signal how he was leaning on the environmentalists' push for what they termed a "narrowly tailored" injunction to stop grizzly kills aimed at protecting cattle. The federal permits, authorized in...

